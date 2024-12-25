Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Abrar H. Hashmi met with PM of Nepal KP Sharma Oli

Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Abrar H. Hashmi, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at the Prime Minister's official residence today. The Prime Minister appreciating long historical and cultural linkages stated the people of the region have common and splendid heritage.

The PM said Nepal was committed to revitalizing the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), emphasizing that despite challenges between member States, regional cooperation should remain unaffected. He reiterated Nepal’s foreign policy of “friendship with all and enmity with none,” assuring national interests while fostering international cooperation through frank and forward looking dialogue. He thanked Pakistan for its friendship, fostering closer people to people, interalia, through technical assistance. The exchanges at all levels, he said, were necessary to sustain and enrich this relationship.

Ambassador Hashmi expressed Pakistan’s interest in deepening multifaceted cooperation and highly values Nepal’s commitment to peace, tranquility, democracy and regional cooperation.

Pakistan was ready to play its due role including hosting the next SAARC Summit with its true spirit. Ambassador Hashmi reiterated the invitation to Rt. Hon. K.P Sharma Oli to visit Pakistan, extended by the H.E. Muhmmad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan during their meeting on the sidelines of recently held 79th UNGA in New York.