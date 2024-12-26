The PROYEL Project Engages LGBTQIA+ at the Local Level

Dec. 26, 2024, 4:29 p.m.

As the Promotion of Youth Engagement in Local Governance Process (PROYEL) project approaches its conclusion, it has achieved notable milestones in enhancing inclusive youth participation at the local level.

Supported by the European Union and Helvetas Nepal, and executed by Sahayogi Samaj Nepal (SSN) in Madhesh Province and the Women Empowerment Action Forum (WEAF) in Karnali, the initiative has successfully reached over 30,000 young individuals across the two provinces.

Focusing on the youth demographic in eight local governments within Karnali and Madhesh Provinces, the project has actively involved LGBTQIA+ youth in its activities.

“Despite facing social stigma and discrimination, LGBTQIA+ youth have participated in our programs, embracing their identities,” stated Nirma Chaudhary, Focal Person of SSN.

“Given that inclusion is a fundamental objective of the project, it is encouraging to witness the involvement of LGBTQIA+ individuals working closely with dedicated networks in Madhesh Province,” remarked Dr. Prabin Manandhar, Country Director of Helvetas Nepal. He emphasized that HELVETAS Nepal prioritizes inclusive policies across all levels of government, adhering to the principle of leaving no one behind. “It is truly uplifting to observe the engagement of LGBTQIA+ individuals and organized youth panel within local governance.”

Project Coordinator Aagya Pokharel underscored the significance of an inclusive approach within the project. “From the outset, we have made concerted efforts to involve LGBTQIA+ members in our initiatives,” Pokharel noted.

Dandi Raj Upadhayaya, Project Focal Point of WEAF, acknowledged that many youth remain hesitant to disclose their sexual identities. He mentioned that WEAF has been working to mobilize some LGBTQIA+ individuals through provincial-level organizations.

In a two day meeting on Project Impact Review and Feedback Session, Sandip Poudel, head of Samriddhi Project, shared his views on closing the projects. Hari Gurung, team leader of Riverbed Farming Project of Helvetas Nepal, shared his experiences of closing the project.

