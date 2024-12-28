Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy And Possibility Of Snofall In High Mountians In Koshi,Bagmati,Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be partially partly to generally cloudy with possibility of light rain in onne of two places of Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Lumbini Provinces and mostly fair in the rest of the country. Simillary, there will be partially to generally cloudy and possibility of light rain in few few places.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight except light snow fall in the high Himalayan region.