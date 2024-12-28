Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy And Possibility Of Snofall In High Mountians In Koshi,Bagmati,Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy And Possibility Of Snofall In High Mountians In Koshi,Bagmati,Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim

Dec. 28, 2024, 9:18 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be partially partly to generally cloudy with possibility of light rain in onne of two places of Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Lumbini Provinces and mostly fair in the rest of the country. Simillary, there will be partially to generally cloudy and possibility of light rain in few few places.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight except light snow fall in the high Himalayan region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Vision 2100: IIDS Policy Conclave 20024 Concluded
Dec 28, 2024
National Learning and Sharing Workshop on Youth-led GESI Initiatives for COVID-19 Recovery Strategies and Action
Dec 28, 2024
Snows Are Receding In Nepal’s Himalays (Photo Feature)
Dec 27, 2024
South Korean opposition files motion to impeach Prime Minister Han
Dec 27, 2024
Weather Forecast: Snowfall In Himalayas And Light Rainfall In Some Places Of Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Lumbini and Gandaki Provinces
Dec 27, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Snowfall In Himalayas And Light Rainfall In Some Places Of Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Lumbini and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mostly Fair In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy And Possibility Of Light Rain In Kahtmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Snowfall In Humla Affects Normal Life By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy And Possibility Of Rain In One or Two Places of Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy In Sudur Paschim, Karnali And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Vision 2100: IIDS Policy Conclave 20024 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2024
National Learning and Sharing Workshop on Youth-led GESI Initiatives for COVID-19 Recovery Strategies and Action By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2024
Moving beyond the 16 Days of Activism: Continuing the Battle Against Gender-Based Violence By Suva BC Dec 28, 2024
Western Nepal Faces Seven Aftershocks In 13 days By Agencies Dec 28, 2024
Snows Are Receding In Nepal’s Himalays (Photo Feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2024
Former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92 By Agencies Dec 27, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75