Nepal-India Joint Military Exercise From Tuesday

The 18th edition of Nepal-India military exercise with the aim of security and expansion of bilateral relations is beginning at Saljhandi in Rupandehi from Tuesday.

The battalion-level joint military exercise named 'Suryakiran' focuses on jungle warfare, counterterrorism in difficulty geography, establishment of peace keeping mission as per UN Charter, humanitarian aid in disaster management and relief mobilization, internal capacity building, and environmental protection.

The two-week long training will be attended by Sri Jung Battalion of Nepali Army and the 11th Gorkha Rifle of Indian Army.

Spokesperson of Nepali Army, Gaurab Kumar KC, informed that the joint military training was expected to foster friendly relations and trust between Nepal and India and expand cultural relations as well. Professional collaboration will also be augmented with it.

“The exercise will provide a platform for soldiers from both the nations to share best practices, enhance interoperability and foster a stronger bond in conduct of joint operations,” said Indian Army’s press release.

The 17th edition of the joint exercise was held in Pithauragadh of India last year.

So far, the number of Nepali Army persons attending the joint training reached 4,215 while the number from Indian side stands at 4,442.

Such joint exercise had begun since 2067BS.