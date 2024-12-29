Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions And Partially Cloudy To Mostly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal

Dec. 29, 2024, 8:33 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partially partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions with possibility of light rain in one of two places of Sudur Paschim and Karnali Provinces. There will be partially cloud to mainly mostly fair in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light snowfall in the high mountains.

There will be partially to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Lumbini and Gandaki Provinces and light snowfall is likely in the high mountains of Bagmati and Koshi Pronces to tonight.

