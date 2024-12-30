Former US President Jimmy Carter, Nobel laureate, dies at 100

Former US President Jimmy Carter, a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, has died at the age of 100.

Carter was a peanut farmer in the southern state of Georgia before he turned into a politician and became the governor of the state.

Carter, a Democrat, won the presidential election in 1976 and served as the 39th US president between 1977 and 1981.

He brokered the 1978 Camp David accords between Israel and its longtime archrival Egypt and contributed to peace in the Middle East.

The following year, Carter established diplomatic ties with China and normalized bilateral relations.

But he came under fire over the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 and the seizure of the US embassy in Iran's capital Tehran that occurred in the same year.

Carter's critics said he caved under pressure. He lost the 1980 presidential race to the Republican challenger, Ronald Reagan.

Carter established the Carter Center in 1982 and energetically worked to solve conflicts around the world and improve human rights in developing nations.

In 1994, Carter visited North Korea amid rising tensions between Washington and Pyongyang over the North's nuclear development. Carter and then North Korean leader Kim Il Sung reached an agreement that the North would freeze its nuclear development and receive international inspectors, leading to an agreed framework between the two nations.

Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his years-long efforts to bring peaceful solutions to conflicts and provide humanitarian assistance.

The oldest former US President had received hospice care at his home in Georgia since February 2023 and spent his remaining time with members of his family.

The Carter Center said that he died on Sunday afternoon local time with them by his side.