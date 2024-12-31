Buddhi Narayan Shrestha: The Border Man of Nepal

The Centre for International Boundaries Research Unit (IBRU) at Durham University in the United Kingdom honored Nepalese borders expert Buddhi Narayan Shrestha with the seventh annual Raymond Milefsky Award in 2024.

IBRU Director Philip Steinberg praised Shrestha for his dedication to supporting his country and promoting peace and stability through boundary work. The Milefsky Award, which includes a cash prize of £745, recognizes individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions to boundary-making or cross-border cooperation.

The award is funded by a bequest from Raymond Milefsky, a former US Department of State borders expert who frequently led training workshops at IBRU. Nominations for the 2025 award will open in January 2025.

According to the IBRU website, Shrestha, a former Director General of Nepal's Survey Department, has leveraged his surveying background to become a leading authority on borders in the challenging terrain of South Asia. In 1992, he transitioned to focus on border issues, earning the moniker "Border Man of Nepal."

Shrestha is an expert in boundary delimitation, providing guidance to governments on historical treaty maps and resolving modern border disputes. He has written 14 books on border-related subjects, demonstrating his extensive knowledge and dedication to boundary studies.

Shrestha emphasizes the crucial role individuals play in protecting various areas, whether it be physical spaces, financial records, or lives. A gatekeeper controls access to unwanted individuals, an accountant manages financial transactions, a lifeguard prevents drownings at coastal areas, a soldier ensures national security, and in sports like football, goalkeepers and linesmen maintain essential boundaries.

Shrestha describes the "Border Man" as a significant figure responsible for safeguarding his country's national borders, meticulously monitoring boundary lines, pillars, and markers to uphold the integrity and security of the nation's borders. As an experienced surveyor, he has conducted numerous tasks, including measuring distances, angles, and heights between border pillars and marking key points to establish latitude, longitude, and altitude. He has verified maps against ground realities for accuracy and record-keeping. With over three decades of service as a border guard, border keeper, border indicator, border protector, and territory visualizer, Mr. Shrestha has diligently worked to protect Nepal's national territorial boundaries. His dedication and expertise have earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues, establishing him as "The Border Man of Nepal."

Shrestha, also known as the "Border Man," is a respected border analyst who has dedicated himself to studying boundary lines, border pillars, and markers. His extensive work in researching, writing, and presenting on border-related issues, particularly those involving Nepal's borders with India and China, has greatly contributed to the understanding of these complex matters.

During his 27-year tenure at the Land Survey Department of the Government of Nepal, Shrestha held various positions, culminating in his retirement as Director General in 1992. He has meticulously compiled statistical data on encroachments in areas such as Lipulek-Kalapani-Limpiyadhura (approximately 372 sq. km), Susta (approximately 145 sq. km), and 69 other locations (approximately 89 sq. km), totaling around 606 sq. km by India, using multiple scale maps.

In addition to his research work, Shrestha has been an advocate for highlighting the encroachment and occupation of Nepalese territory in Lipulek-Kalapani-Limpiyadhura by India since 1962. His efforts have drawn international attention to this issue, with his findings being widely referenced by researchers, institutions, and government bodies studying the encroachment of Nepalese territory. Shrestha's work has played a crucial role in advancing the understanding of this significant border dispute.

Notably, he is recognized for being the first to publish Chuche Naksa (beaked map) in 2003 in his book “Border Management of Nepal”. Additionally, he has raised awareness in the country about the disputed origin of the Kalee/Mahakali River, which originates from Limpiyadhura, as shown on British maps from 1819, 1827, 1851, 1856, etc.

As an explorer, he believes there is a contentious issue between Nepal and China regarding the six-hectare land of Nepal due to the displacement of boundary pillar number 57 from its original location in Korlangpariko Tippa, particularly in the Northern flank of Lapchi village, North of Lamabagar in Dolakha district. Instead, the pillar has been moved and engraved on a large Southern sloping rock, marked as Marker #57.

Buddhi Narayan Shrestha is not a diplomat, university lecturer, or politician, but he plays a vital role in sharing knowledge and information on land disputes between Nepal and India with various audiences, including students, media professionals, ministers, prime ministers, and other policymakers.

He also contributes significantly by providing information and insights to media personnel who accompany him to report on the encroached territory of Nepal. Moreover, he is an approachable resource person, sharing his knowledge and expertise with the younger generation, especially students and emerging media professionals, educating them about the complexities of boundaries.

Shrestha provided proactive advice to Prime Minister Pushup Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” on 22 April 2023, ahead of his visit to India as recommended by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The advice included advocating for the establishment of a high-level political committee to resolve the issue of the Greater Kalapani area during his meetings with his Indian counterpart. The key points provided by Mr. Shrestha were later published in the Kantipur Daily on 23 May 2023. Additionally, Shrestha briefed Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. N. P. Saud on 28 April 2023 before accompanying Prime Minister Prachanda to India to ensure a well-informed delegation.

On 25 November 1999, Shrestha briefed former Prime Minister Mr. Krishna Prasad Bhattarai on the evidence supporting Nepal's claim to Kalapani, citing historical maps and old documents. The meeting was attended by seven ministers, their respective Secretaries, Chief Secretary Tirtha Man Shakya, former General Secretary of Nepali Congress Mr. Sushil Koirala, and advisor to the Prime Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka.

Shrestha is widely recognized as a leading border analyst, with nearly all current and former prime ministers seeking his expertise on boundary-related matters. He is their primary point of contact for information and statistics on territorial boundaries. For example, former prime minister Jhalanath Khanal and former deputy prime minister Mr. Bhim Rawal frequently consulted him for information on territorial encroachments by India or China and the land areas affected by dams and embankments near the Nepalese border.

Buddhi Narayan Shrestha’s knowledge in border issues and management is highly valued in the research community. His book on “Border Management of Nepal” has received significant recognition and is cited by numerous national and international researchers. International scholars such as Lew Freedman (USA), Bruce A. Elleman (UK), Prof. Rongxing Guo (China), Sam Cowan (UK), Sohini Nayak and Anna Orton (India), Haim Srebro (Israel), Prof. Victor Prescott and Gillian D. Triggs (Australia), Emmanuel Gonon (Canada), Benjamin Hans (Germany), Saroj Aryal & Manish Pulami (Poland) have acknowledged his work.

Similarly, prominent national scholars like Dr. Lok Raj Baral, Dr. Uddhav P Pyakurel, Dr. Pitamber Sharma, Dr. Dwarika Nath Dhungel, Dr. Shastra Dutta Pant, Dr. Jagat Kumar Bhudsal, Prof. Gopal Siwakoti, Dr. Surendra Bhandari & Achut Gautam, Amish Raj Mulmi, Hiranya Lal Shrestha, Madhavji Shrestha, Ratan Bhandari, Tulasi Narayan Shrestha, and others have also recognized his contributions.

He remembers an incident from 03 August 2022, as he walked along the pavement of Dillibazar Chaarkhal in Kathmandu. A man approached him, greeted him with "Namaskar," and introduced himself as Shakti Chauhan. Mr. Chauhan mentioned that he had seen Mr. Shrestha's interview on Image television two days prior. He expressed his support for Mr. Shrestha's position on abolishing the "Nepal-India 1950 Treaty," pointing out the lack of provisions for revision or review compared to the trade and commerce treaty signed on the same day, which had a renewal clause. Mr. Chauhan stressed the legal significance of this discrepancy and agreed with Mr. Shrestha's argument, encouraging him to continue his efforts and expressing solidarity with his cause.

A recipient of the prestigious Madan Puraskar prize in Nepal in 2000, Mr. Buddhi Narayan Shrestha considers genuine recognition from society as his most valuable possession, far outweighing the value of money. This recognition brings him satisfaction and peace of mind, fueling his passion for reading, writing, speaking, and discussing complex border issues of Nepal and their resolutions.

Some of his notable recognitions include:

Annapurna Express Daily on 08 September 2022 acknowledged him as a trailblazer for publishing the Beaked Map (Chuche Naksa) for the first time in the book "Border Management of Nepal" in 2003, a significant milestone in documenting this crucial issue.

Board Member at the Institute of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tripureswor, Kathmandu (2012-2016).

Served as Member Secretary of the City Planning Commission at Kathmandu Metropolitan City (2003-2004).

Expert Council Member of the Land Use Council at the Ministry of Land Reform & Management, Kathmandu (2002-2004).

Headed the 13-member Nepal-India Joint Technical Level Committee (1987-1992).

Deputy Team Leader of the 11-member Nepal-China joint Boundary Committee (1988), with reciprocal visits to New Delhi, India, and Beijing, China.

Acted as Member-Secretary of the Mapping Sub-Committee under the Science and Technology Council (1987-1992).

Served as a Member of the Special Land Court under the Chairmanship of the District Judge in Kaski Pokhara (1976-1977).

Buddhi Narayan Shrestha is a dedicated activist working towards reclaiming the Greater Kalapani area, which has been occupied by India since 1962. His unwavering commitment to this cause drives his tireless efforts in seeking justice and restoring Nepal's original borderlines.

We are proud of Shrestha's dedication and wish him success in his ongoing endeavors to provide valuable insights and solutions to border issues for national security.