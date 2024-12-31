Nepal-India Joint Military Exercise SURYA KIRAN-XVIII Commences

Nepal-India Joint Military Exercise SURYA KIRAN-XVIII Commences

Dec. 31, 2024, 7:12 p.m.

The 18th edition of the Joint Military Exercise “SURYA KIRAN” between the Nepali Army and the Indian Army commenced today, December 31, 2024. This Exercise was inaugurated by Major General Prem Bahadur Pun, Mid-Western Division Commander, at the Nepali Army Battle School in Saljhandi, Rupandehi District, during a formal ceremony.

1 (1).JPG

The exercise includes the participation of 668 personnel from the Nepali Army, led by Lieutenant Colonel NirajanKatwal and the Indian Army, led by Colonel Japender Pal Singh. The joint exercise is scheduled to conclude on January 13, 2025.

The 17th edition of exercise SURYA KIRAN was successfully concluded last year in Pithoragarh, India. Since its inception in 2011, the exercise has been held annually on a reciprocal basis in Nepal and India, completing 17 successful editions till date.

The exercise focuses primarily on counterinsurgency, counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response operations. Participants will share their expertise and experiences enhancing mutual cooperation and coordination in these areas.

The Nepali Army believes that such joint military exercises not only strengthen the longstanding friendly relations between the two Nations but also contribute to the enhancement of professional skills and mutual understanding between both the Armies.

