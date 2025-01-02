Melamchi Water Will Be Distributed Round The Year: Minister Yadav

Jan. 2, 2025, 5:28 p.m.

Water supply minister Pradeep Yadav has said that work is being done to ensure that Melamchi water does not stop even during the rainy season from next year

In a conversation with media persons at the Ministry on Thursday, Minister Yadav informed that although Melamchi water is being shut off every year during the rainy season, work is being done to provide clean water to the citizens of Kathmandu Valley for twelve months without shutting it off from next year.

In previous years, the water coming from Melamchi used to be stopped as soon as the rains started, now we are working to restore the water supply to Melamchi throughout the rainy season," he said. Now Melamchi water will not be shut off during rainy season.”

