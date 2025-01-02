Nepal's first female ambassador Bindeshwari Shah passed away

Nepal's first female ambassador Bindeshwari Shah passed away

Jan. 2, 2025, 5:05 p.m.

Nepal's first female ambassador Bindeshwari Shah has passed away. She passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 91.

Born in Kurseong, India, Shah did her schooling from St. Helen's Convent, Kurseong. She holds a BA from Barnard College, Columbia University, USA and a Masters in International Affairs from Johns Hopkins University.

She had contributed for a long time in the foreign service of Nepal government. Shah started her service in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Nepal in 1959.

She held various diplomatic posts in Washington DC, Dhaka and New Delhi. Appointed ambassador to India in 1988, Shah is Nepal's first female ambassador.

In 1966, she married to Dr. Narayan Keshari Shah. She has two sons, Anil Keshari Shah and Ujwal Keshari Shah. Anil is a former banker. Ujwal has already passed away.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

