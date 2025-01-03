Agriculture Minister Thanks Israel Government For Its support In Agriculture sector

Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Shmulik Arie Bass paid a courtesy call to Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Ramnath Adhikari on Thursday.

During the meeting held at the Ministry, Minister Adhikari expressed the hope that Israel's cooperation in Nepal's agricultural sector would continue in the coming days.

He said that Nepal and Israel have had friendly relations for 65 years and urged the ambassador to take the initiative to renew the agreement on cooperation in the agricultural sector between the two countries.

Minister Adhikari said that the 'Earn and Learn' programme, which was implemented after the agreement between Nepal and Israel, has created opportunities for Nepali youth and asked it to be continued.

Stating that the scholarships provided by Israel to Nepali students have been a significant support to Nepal's agricultural sector, he urged the Ambassador to take the initiative to establish the centre as the areas have been selected for the establishment of the Center for Excellence in accordance with the agreement signed with the Israeli government for the development of Nepal's agriculture.

About 5,000 Nepalis are currently working in Israel and this has improved their living standards, he said and expressed the hope that multilateral cooperation would continue for the mutual benefit of the country and the people in the coming days.

In the meeting, Ambassador Bass said that Israel wants to cooperate further in the coming days through technology transfer in the agricultural sector of Nepal.

He expressed his commitment to taking the initiative to establish a Centre for Excellence for agriculture in the areas selected by Nepal this year.

Stating that there is a possibility of sending Nepali workers to the agricultural sector in Israel, Ambassador Bass said that he would pay attention to the implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries in the past for the development of the agricultural sector in Nepal.