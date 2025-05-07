The Recent Visit Of Pakistani Military Delegation To Nepal Was Inappropriate: Former Foreign Minister NP Saud

May 7, 2025, 5:47 p.m.

Former Foreign Minister and Member of House of Representatives NP Saud said that the government needs to be serious about India-Pakistan issue. He said that the recent visit of Pakistani soldiers to Nepal is inappropriate. MP Saud said that Pakistan's high-level military delegation visited Nepal ignoring the incidents and developing situation in the neighborhood.

"Although the visit was pre-planned, there was a need to be sensitive to the current situation and diplomatically postpone the visit for the time being and wait for an appropriate time," he said.

The issue of the India-Pakistan war has been raised in Nepal's parliament. MPs have drawn the government's attention to the impact that a war between the two countries could have on Nepal.

Similarly, House of Representatives member Sarvendranath Shukla says that Nepal has been a non-aligned nation. However, he says that Nepal needs to be clear about its stance on terrorism. Speaking in the House of Representatives meeting on Wednesday, he condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Congress MP Sanjay Kumar Gautam said that the Nepali government should be serious about the impact of the India-Pakistan war in a timely manner.

"The Nepalese government should become serious in a timely manner regarding the short-term and long-term impacts of the war that has begun between India and Pakistan due to geopolitical sensitivity and open borders," said MP Gautam.

He says that the government needs to take timely action. He further adds, "I would like to urge the Nepal government to move forward with discussions on this (the impact of the India-Pakistan war on Nepal) in a timely manner."

He said that top leaders of political parties also need to be serious about this issue. He emphasized the need for unity among political parties on national issues.

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads since the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. India has launched a counter-attack, blaming Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack.

International media reported that eight people were killed and 35 more were injured in Indian airstrikes on various locations in Pakistan last night.

