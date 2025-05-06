Nepal's land should not be allowed to be used against China: President Deuba

The Nepali Congress has reiterated its commitment to the One China policy. While emphasizing the need to expand relations between the two countries and exchange visits, the Congress also seems to be emphasizing its relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has made it clear that Nepali soil will not be allowed to be used against China.

At a photo exhibition depicting Nepal-China relations organized by the GP Koirala Foundation in Kathmandu on Monday, Deuba made it clear that Nepal's territory will not be used against China, saying that Nepal has adopted a one-China policy.

The program organized to commemorate 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The photo exhibition included various photographs related to Nepalese and Chinese leaders. However, the exhibition completely discarded the roles of monarchy and visits of monarchs in China.

He also maintained that the cultural, economic, and social partnership between the two countries has always been strong. He said that Nepal and China have been cooperating in mutual cooperation and international relations.

He said that China has been supporting Nepal in areas including infrastructure development, trade, tourism, cultural and educational exchanges, climate change and environmental cooperation, and expressed confidence that it will continue to provide further support in the coming days.

He expressed confidence that the photo exhibition depicting Nepal-China relations will further strengthen cooperation with China and take the relations between the two countries to greater heights.

Nepal-China diplomatic relations are celebrating 70 years. On this occasion, the GP Koirala Foundation, named after Girija Prasad Koirala, organized a program in Kathmandu.

Chen Song, ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Nepal, Nepali Congress President Deuba, Shekhar Koirala, Sujata Koirala, and others. They discussed various dimensions of Nepal-China relations and emphasized the need to take relations with the Chinese Communist Party to further heights.

In this context, Nepali Congress President Deuba expressed his commitment to the One-China policy and not to allow Nepali soil to be used against China.

While the Congress was making such a claim, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song also spoke about various dimensions of Nepal-China relations and asserted that the two countries would continue to work to take the relationship to further heights.

In particular, various aspects of Nepal-China relations were discussed at the program. Girija Prasad Koirala's daughter Sujata Koirala also expressed her commitment to the One China policy. She emphasized the need to shape the relationship with the Chinese Communist Party in a new way.

The relationship between the two countries is stable. China rarely responds. In such a situation, Congress leader Shekhar Koirala also emphasized the need to expand relations.

The leaders of the Communist Party have mostly been the ones who have been emphasizing Nepal-China relations. Even the Chinese Communist Party does not seem to be giving much importance to it, despite its formal ties with the Nepali Congress.