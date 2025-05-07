Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In SomeAreas Of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar And Janakpurdham

May 7, 2025, 7:52 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in some areas of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Bagmat, Koshi and Gandaki provines. There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in some areas of Madhesh and Koshi Province/

There will be partly to generally cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Kathamndu, Nepalgunj, Janakpur, Simara Surkhet and Dhangadhi.

There will be partly cloudy in all over the country.

COAS General Sigdel Conferred Tank insignia To Major General Mahara And Two Brigadier Generals
May 07, 2025
Israel's Economic And Technical Support To Nepal Is Remarkable: Vice President Yadav
May 07, 2025
Global IME Bank launches card-based global payment gateway
May 06, 2025
Nepal's land should not be allowed to be used against China: President Deuba
May 06, 2025
Sita Navami Or Sita Jayanti 2025: Importance And Signifiant
May 06, 2025

