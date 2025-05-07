Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain And Thunder Is Likelly In SomeAreas Of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar And Janakpurdham

There will be partly to generally cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in some areas of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Bagmat, Koshi and Gandaki provines. There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in some areas of Madhesh and Koshi Province/

There will be partly to generally cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Kathamndu, Nepalgunj, Janakpur, Simara Surkhet and Dhangadhi.

There will be partly cloudy in all over the country.