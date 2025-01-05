Domestic Flights Affected By Low Visibility

Air flights in the country have been affected due to adverse weather conditions. Domestic flights have been affected due to bad weather which causes poor visibility.

Although Visual Flight Rules (VFR) flights are operating at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), most of the airports outside Kathmandu have not been able to operate services in the morning.

According to TIA spokesperson Rinji Sherpa, there are no flights to other airports outside of Kathmandu except Bhadrapur, Bharatpur, Pokhara and Surkhet. Both domestic and international flights are being operated regularly at Kathmandu Airport. It has been reported that some airports that have direct flights from Kathmandu have not been able to operate services.

Spokesperson of Buddha Air, Dipendra Kumar Karna, said currently flights to Bhadrapur, Bharatpur, Pokhara and Surkhet are operational, but flights to other airports are not possible due to low visibility. He said that the airport opens late due to heavy fog in the Tarai region.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Meteorological Forecasting Division has said that weather is partly to generally cloudy in most parts of the country due to the partial effect of the westerly low pressure system.(RSS