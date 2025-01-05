MUSTANG Nostalgia: Kishor Kayastha’s Panoramic Photo Exhibition

MUSTANG Nostalgia: Kishor Kayastha’s Panoramic Photo Exhibition

Jan. 5, 2025, 8:56 a.m.

3_Mustang Font_Poster_12X18_page-0001 (1).jpg

The Gehendra Dhimal Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Embassy Kathmandu, is organizing MUSTANG Nostalgia: A Two-Decade Odyssey, a panoramic photo exhibition.

This exhibition will showcase an exceptional collection of 30 panoramic photographs by celebrated lens-based artist Kishor Kayastha, capturing the beauty and transformation of the Mustang region over the last two decades.

Kishor Kayastha’s two-decade-long exploration of Mustang is reflected in his stunning panoramic photographs. With MUSTANG Nostalgia, this treasure is unveiled to the public for the first time. With roots in the culturally rich city of Bhaktapur, Kayastha’s work embodies a deep connection to Nepal’s landscapes and heritage, serving as a poignant record of the region’s changing climate, urbanization, and the endurance of Mustang's ancient traditions within its rugged and spiritual environment.

The exhibition will also feature photos of the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) project sites in the Mustang region. AFCP has played a pivotal role in the restoration and preservation of monasteries and chortens in Mustang, as well as other temples, monuments, and cultural sites throughout Nepal. Through the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, 28 cultural heritage restoration/preservation projects have been awarded funding totaling over $4.54 million over the past two decades.

Michael Harker, Chief of Public Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Kathmandu, highlighted, “The AFCP’s work in Mustang demonstrates the United States’ commitment to preserving Nepal’s cultural heritage. This exhibition brings the timeless beauty of Mustang to a wider audience, promoting greater appreciation and understanding.”

Gautam Dhimal, Chairperson of the Gehendra Dhimal Foundation, expressed the broader significance of the event: “MUSTANG Nostalgia: Two-Decade Odyssey is not just an exhibition; it is a bridge that connects travelers, photographers, tourists, students, and nature lovers to the heart of Mustang. By documenting the region’s landscapes and the challenges it faces due to climate change, this exhibition encourages reflection on the delicate balance between progress and preservation, inspiring future exploration and conservation efforts.”

The exhibition will be open to the public from January 7 to January 14, 2025, at the Nepal Art Council, Babar Mahal, Kathmandu, from 11 AM to 4 PM daily. In addition, private viewings will be available every evening by invitation only.

