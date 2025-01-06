Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley And Hilly Regions And Light Rain In few Places of Sudur Paschim Province

Jan. 6, 2025, 8:02 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Kathmandu Valley and hilly regions of Sudur Paschim, Koshi, Karnali and Gandaki provinces. There will be light snow fall in the high mountains and light rain is likely to occur in few places of Surdur paschim provides. There are mist and fog in terai regions

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country tonight.

