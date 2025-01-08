ReleaseBipinJoshi #HamasPlease #QatarSaveBipin, A Hastag Trend Started

A hashtag trend has started on social media for the release of Nepal's Bipin Joshi, who is said to be a hostage of Hamas.

Bipin Joshi is missing after being attacked by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Although Hamas has recently released name of 34 hostages, Joshi's name is not on the list.

A hashtag trend is being run on social media to pressurize for his release. Where hashtags like #BipinJoshi #ReleaseBipinJoshi #HamasPlease #QatarSaveBipin started trending on social media. It was started by Ganesh Karki, a central member of the National Independent Party.

Karki wrote, "There has been news that Hamas is about to release 34 hostages." But unfortunately, Nepal's Bipin Joshi's name is not in that list. Qatar can recommend to Hamas to add Bipin's name.

Hamas can free Binpin, who has been imprisoned for no reason. These are possibilities. We can humbly ask Qatar and Hamas to free Bipin.

For this we can trend on social media by using hashtags like #BipinJoshi #ReleaseBipinJoshi #HamasPlease #QatarSaveBipin in the name of Bipin Joshi. I don't know, if we do this, will Vipin leave because of positive influence, pressure or persuasion or not?

But doing this does not cost anything except some time from our side. This is all we can do to return someone's life without losing anything.

Now the campaign has been supported by many artists. Artist Deepakraj Giri shared Karki's post and said, "Got it! So wanted to share…!!! #qatarsavebipin #hamasreleasebipin'

Similarly, RSP MP Taesima Karki also started the trend. Actor and television presenter Rima Vishwakarma has also followed the trend.