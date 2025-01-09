South Asian University Holds Twelfth Governing Board Meeting, Discusses Future Initiatives and Reforms

The South Asian University (SAU), a key initiative of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), convened its Twelfth Governing Board Meeting on January 7, 2024, at its New Delhi campus. The meeting was attended in person by Governing Board representatives from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, as well as a representative from the SAARC Secretariat and SAU office bearers.

Ambassador Golam Sarwar, Secretary General of SAARC, delivered the inaugural address. He expressed appreciation to the Government of India for hosting the University in New Delhi and for its continued support since the University’s establishment. Ambassador Sarwar conveyed his optimism for SAU's future and for regional cooperation under SAARC’s guidance, especially with the new President leading the University. He highlighted the challenges facing SAU, including the issues of country contributions, student enrollment and recruitment which need to be addressed to achieve the goals and aspirations envisioned by the founding members. He also commended the University for introducing new programmes, such as online courses in Artificial Intelligence, to address the evolving demands of the contemporary world.

Prof. Aggarwal, the incumbent President of South Asian University, outlined the initiatives he has undertaken since assuming office. He also presented the reforms he envisions for the upcoming years, while acknowledging the constraints that may affect their implementation.

Prof. Mukhtar Ahmed, the Chairman, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, presided over the meeting and officially called it to order, setting the stage for the discussions that followed.

As the meeting progressed, there was an in-depth and comprehensive examination of the proposed budget for the upcoming year. The Governing Board members thoroughly debated the allocation of resources and the financial plans needed to support the University’s growth and development. It was also deliberated on the importance of releasing fund contributions to ensure the smooth functioning of SAU. Additionally, the meeting focused on the future activities envisioned for South Asian University, with particular attention given to strategic initiatives aimed at expanding its academic offerings, improving infrastructure, and fostering regional cooperation. This discussion was crucial for ensuring that the University remains on track to achieve its goals while navigating any challenges that may arise in the coming years.

As SAARC’s Centre of Excellence, South Asian University stands as a distinctive hub for learning, research, and creativity for the region's citizens. It provides cutting-edge educational and research facilities, supported by a world-class faculty from both within the region and globally. The University currently has five faculties with seven departments, offering Master's and PhD programmes to approximately 600 students, guided by 55 faculty members. To date, the University has educated around 2,000 students and research fellows.