King Prithvi Narayan Shah’s 303 Birth Anniversary Commemorated Throughout The Country

The 303rd birth anniversary of King Prithvi Narayan Shah, who initiated the campaign for national unification, commemorated throughout the country today by organizing various programmes. President Ramchandra Paudel laid the wreath at the statue of Prithvi Narayan Shah in front of the West Main Gate to Singha Durbar on the occasion of the Prithivi Jayanti on Saturday.

On this occasion, PM Oli has remembered and paid homage to all the ancestors who along with Shah contributed to the national unification campaign.

"I offer my high respect to Shah, who led the national unification campaign, and to our forefathers who sacrificed their lives in that campaign," the PM stated in his message that he shared through social networking site. Before the unification, Nepal was divided into 52 principalities. King Prithvi Narayan Shah became successful in expanding Nepal's borders to the Tista River in the east to the Chepe river in the west. After his death, his successors further expanded Nepal's western borders to Kangada.

Prithvi Narayan Shah conquered Nuwakot in 1744 and the Kathmandu Valley 25 years later in 1769. After conquering the Nepal Valley as the Kathmandu Valley was called at that time, Prithvi Narayan Shah gradually annexed Chaudandu Bijayapur and other principalities towards the east. He died in January 1775.

Prithvi Narayan Shah is credited for initiating the unification of Nepal with the support of all castes and communities. On the occasion of the 303rd birth anniversary of King Prithvi Narayan Shah today, special programme is taking place at the spot where the late king's statue stands in front of the West Gate to Singha Durbar in the federal capital.