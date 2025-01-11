RPP Chair Ligden Hosted A Reception To Mark 303rd Prithvi Jayanti.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-US leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, foreign minister Dr, Arzu Rana Deuba and leaders from other various parties attended and Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising have attended a tea reception organized by the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) on the occasion of 303rd Prithvi Jayanti.

Speaker of House of Representatives, Chairman of National Assembly, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and head of the constitutional bodies and RPP senior leaders and workers presented during the reception.

Today (Poush 27) is the 303rd birth anniversary of the founder of modern Nepal, Prithvi Narayan Shah.

RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden and other leaders welcomed the guests including PM Oli, Deuba, Nepal and others.