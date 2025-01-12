SAARC and IRENA sign MoU to Strengthen Regional Cooperation in Sustainable Energy Development

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster regional cooperation in the domain of sustainable energy.

The document, signed by SAARC Secretary-General, His Excellency Md. Golam Sarwar, and IRENA Director-General, His Excellency Mr. Francesco La Camera, in Abu Dhabi, formalizes a collaborative framework for promoting the widespread and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy across the South Asian region.

The MoU will establish a structured framework for cooperative endeavors between SAARC and IRENA, with a primary focus on facilitating knowledge exchange, capacity development, and the execution of joint projects that promote renewable energy deployment. By leveraging the respective strengths of each organization, this partnership strives to expedite the transition towards sustainable energy systems within the SAARC Member States.

This partnership aligns with the vision of the leaders of the SAARC Member States and commensurate with the burgeoning global commitment to transition to sustainable energy. Through collaborative efforts, SAARC and IRENA seek to unlock the full potential of renewable energy in South Asia, thereby fostering a more sustainable and prosperous future for the region.