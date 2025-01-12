SAARC and IRENA sign MoU to Strengthen Regional Cooperation in Sustainable Energy Development

SAARC and IRENA sign MoU to Strengthen Regional Cooperation in Sustainable Energy Development

Jan. 12, 2025, 7:05 p.m.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster regional cooperation in the domain of sustainable energy.

The document, signed by SAARC Secretary-General, His Excellency Md. Golam Sarwar, and IRENA Director-General, His Excellency Mr. Francesco La Camera, in Abu Dhabi, formalizes a collaborative framework for promoting the widespread and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy across the South Asian region.

Image 1 (3).jpeg

The MoU will establish a structured framework for cooperative endeavors between SAARC and IRENA, with a primary focus on facilitating knowledge exchange, capacity development, and the execution of joint projects that promote renewable energy deployment. By leveraging the respective strengths of each organization, this partnership strives to expedite the transition towards sustainable energy systems within the SAARC Member States.

This partnership aligns with the vision of the leaders of the SAARC Member States and commensurate with the burgeoning global commitment to transition to sustainable energy. Through collaborative efforts, SAARC and IRENA seek to unlock the full potential of renewable energy in South Asia, thereby fostering a more sustainable and prosperous future for the region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal-India Has Immense Potential For Cooperation In Business And Economic Sector: FNCCI President Dhakal
Jan 12, 2025
Inflation Has Gone Up From 4.95 To 6.05
Jan 12, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Through The Country With Light Rainfall In Few Places
Jan 12, 2025
RPP Chair Ligden Hosted A Reception To Mark 303rd Prithvi Jayanti.
Jan 11, 2025
King Prithvi Narayan Shah’s 303 Birth Anniversary Commemorated Throughout The Country
Jan 11, 2025

More on National

King Prithvi Narayan Shah’s 303 Birth Anniversary Commemorated Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
NATIONAL UNITY DAY: Unity Trail By A Correspondent 2 days, 14 hours ago
MUSTANG Nostalgia by Kishor Kayastha Unveiled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago
Amirt Bahadur Rai Assumed The Position of Foreign Secretary Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago
South Asian University Holds Twelfth Governing Board Meeting, Discusses Future Initiatives and Reforms By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago
FM Dr. Rana Requested Israeli Ambassador to Nepal For Cooperation Towards The Release Of Bipin Joshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

JALPADEVI CABLE CAR: IME Group's Latest Project By A Correspondent Jan 12, 2025
Nepal-India Has Immense Potential For Cooperation In Business And Economic Sector: FNCCI President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2025
Inflation Has Gone Up From 4.95 To 6.05 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2025
LA police set up task force to search for people missing in wildfires By Agencies Jan 12, 2025
UK, China agree to expand trade, investment over fears of US protectionism By Agencies Jan 12, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Through The Country With Light Rainfall In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2025

Latest Magazine

OL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2024 (Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75