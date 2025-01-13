Nepal-India Joint Military Exercise SURYA KIRAN-XVIII Completed

The eighteenth edition of the joint military exercise SURYA KIRAN involving the Nepali Army and the Indian Army, which started on the 16th of January 2081 at Saljhandi in Rupandehi district, has been concluded today by the Chief of the Staff Lieutenant General Pradip Jang K.C.

In the concluding program, the Chief of Staff Lieutenant General K.C., expressed his gratitude to all the related agencies for the successful completion of the joint exercise.

On this occasion, he congratulated the troops participating in the exercise for the successful completion of the exercise and mentioned that the professional efficiency, high level of dedication and collective commitment displayed by the forces of both countries during the exercise was commendable.

Brigadier General Govindan Praveen spoke on behalf of the Indian Army's Exercise Observer Group, which started with a brief briefing of the exercise by Assistant Director of Joint Exercises Rathi Suraj Gurung.

A total of 668 soldiers from both the countries participated in the exercise, which included topics such as disaster management, counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism, jungle warfare and humanitarian assistance, under the leadership of Major General Nirajan Katwal from the Nepalese Army and Colonel Japendar Pal Singh from the Indian Army.

Major General Prem Bahadur Pun, head of central-west Command, Indian military attaché for Nepal and others were present in the closing program.

The Nepali Army believes that this joint military exercise, which has been conducted alternately between Nepal and India since 2067, will further strengthen the friendly mutual relations between the two countries, as well as the development of professional skills at the gross level and increase in mutual understanding.