Tharu Community Celebrates Maghi

The Tharu community celebrated this year's Maghi festival at Tundikhel of Kathmandu.

Before the celebration at the Tundikhel Tharus people demonstrated the Tharu cultural performances at Basantapur and organised a rally from Basantapur to Tundikhel.

According to the Chairperson of Tharu Welfare Assembly and Coordinator of Tharu National Maghi Festival, Main Organising Committee, Premil Lal Chaudhary, the Maghi festival is being observed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Similarly, Tharu dance—Maghauta, Sakhiya, Jhumra, Ragani- and songs are performed at the festival.

Dishes of the Tharu community—Dhikri, Andik Bhat, fish, the meat of pig, pigeon, Ghogi, crab, and Masular also kept in the festival.

Dhakiya, Dhakli, Delwa, Bhauka, Bhauki, Deliya and other handicraft goods made by the Tharu community have been put on display