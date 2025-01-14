Tharu Community Celebrates Maghi

Tharu Community Celebrates Maghi

Jan. 14, 2025, 6:59 p.m.

The Tharu community celebrated this year's Maghi festival at Tundikhel of Kathmandu.

Before the celebration at the Tundikhel Tharus people demonstrated the Tharu cultural performances at Basantapur and organised a rally from Basantapur to Tundikhel.

tharu_rally_8.jpg

According to the Chairperson of Tharu Welfare Assembly and Coordinator of Tharu National Maghi Festival, Main Organising Committee, Premil Lal Chaudhary, the Maghi festival is being observed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Similarly, Tharu dance—Maghauta, Sakhiya, Jhumra, Ragani- and songs are performed at the festival.

Dishes of the Tharu community—Dhikri, Andik Bhat, fish, the meat of pig, pigeon, Ghogi, crab, and Masular also kept in the festival.

tharu_rally_12_1.jpg

Dhakiya, Dhakli, Delwa, Bhauka, Bhauki, Deliya and other handicraft goods made by the Tharu community have been put on display

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Dr Rana Requested Qatar's Minister To Support To Release Bipin Joshi
Jan 14, 2025
Maghe Or Makar Sankranti 2025: Religious And Cultural Importance
Jan 14, 2025
Tharu Community To Celebrate Maghi Festival Today
Jan 14, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Most Part the Country and Partly Cloudy In Some Hilly Regions Koshi and Gandaki
Jan 14, 2025
Nepal-India Joint Military Exercise SURYA KIRAN-XVIII Completed
Jan 13, 2025

More on News

RPP Chair Ligden Hosted A Reception To Mark 303rd Prithvi Jayanti. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Swarnalakshmi Cooperative fraud case: Case filed against 39 people including Rabi Lamichhane By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Domestic Flights Affected By Low Visibility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
National Learning and Sharing Workshop on Youth-led GESI Initiatives for COVID-19 Recovery Strategies and Action By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Western Nepal Faces Seven Aftershocks In 13 days By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Janakpur Bolts Wins The inaugural edition of Nepal Premier League (NPL) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Dr Rana Requested Qatar's Minister To Support To Release Bipin Joshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2025
Maghe Or Makar Sankranti 2025: Religious And Cultural Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2025
Tharu Community To Celebrate Maghi Festival Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2025
North Korea fired multiple short-range missiles By Agencies Jan 14, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Most Part the Country and Partly Cloudy In Some Hilly Regions Koshi and Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2025
Nepal-India Joint Military Exercise SURYA KIRAN-XVIII Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2024 (Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75