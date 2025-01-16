Germany Pledges 100,000 Euros For Flood Recovery In Nepal

The Government of the Federal Republic of Germany has pledged an assistance of 100,000 Euros to support communities impacted by the devastating floods of September 2024 in Nepal. Ambassador Dr. Thomas Prinz, the German Envoy to Nepal, on behalf of the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany, signed the grant agreement with One Heart Worldwide for a project titled “Emergency Response and Recovery Plan for Continuation of Maternal and Newborn Health (MNH) Services in Flood-Affected Areas of Sarlahi, Rautahat and Kavrepalanchowk Districts,” that aims to provide vital healthcare services in the affected regions. Surya Bhatta, Co-CEO of One Heart Worldwide signed the agreement on behalf of the organization.

One Heart Worldwide is an organization dedicated to improving access to healthcare for mothers and newborns in remote areas of Nepal for over a decade. Through this project, One Heart Worldwide will focus on maintaining access to basic health services, ensuring water and sanitation facilities, and delivering emergency supplies to pregnant women, new mothers, and their families in the three most heavily affected districts from the recent floods and fire: Sarlahi, Rautahat, and Kavrepalanchowk.

Rautahat, one of Nepal’s poorest districts, is home to a significant Muslim and Dalit population, who have been disproportionately affected by recurring disasters. Frequent floods, fires, and cold waves have made survival increasingly difficult for vulnerable communities. The recent fires have affected 25 households, while 53 people are rendered homeless. Similarly, Sarlahi and Kavrepalanchowk were heavily affected during the recent floods caused by the incessant rains.

The project will provide affected individuals with Dignity Kits, Winterization Materials, Hygiene Kits, and Kitchen Utensils, as well as Health Facility Medical Equipment and Supplies, and establish WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) stations at healthcare facilities. The cold season is expected to have a particularly severe impact on pregnant women, new mothers, and young children.

“This is an important project for districts heavily affected by the recent disasters. With the harsh winter, we are relieved that the most vulnerable populations are receiving the support they urgently need,” said Ambassador Dr. Thomas Prinz.

“We are pleased to have signed this agreement with the German Embassy. This grant will provide critical assistance to mothers and newborns in these vulnerable communities, ultimately supporting the Government of Nepal’s ongoing efforts,” shared Surya Bhatta.

The project is slated to complete by June 2025.