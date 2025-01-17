Nepali Missions Asked To Prioritise National Interest

Jan. 17, 2025, 11:07 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba has directed all heads of Nepali missions worldwide to prioritise the country's national interest and economic diplomacy in their work. 

Speaking at a virtual meeting with the chiefs of the Nepali missions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Thursday, she stressed on integrating economic diplomacy into Nepal’s foreign policy framework to support the country’s development aspirations and economic growth. “Economic diplomacy is an integral part of Nepal's foreign policy. Efforts should focus on exploring sectors that can attract investment to Nepal, contributing to the country’s development and prosperity,” she said. 

FM Dr. Rana urged mission heads to identify opportunities in their respective countries and connect them with Nepal’s potential so that Nepal could benefit from these linkages. She highlighted the need for missions to play a proactive role in promoting Nepal's economic interests, including attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and supporting initiatives that bolster the nation’s economic progress.

Likewise, she reiterated the ministry’s commitment to institutionalising economic diplomacy as a key priority, backed by a dedicated department. She called on all missions to intensify efforts to channel FDI into Nepal and promote Nepal’s prospects in global markets.

“In the current context, where Nepal’s economy has struggled to achieve the desired momentum, it is vital for all missions abroad to focus on attracting investment and showcasing Nepal’s potential to the global market,” stated FM Dr. Rana.

She also encouraged participation in trade fairs, festivals and exhibitions to promote Nepali products and tourism globally. Noting the challenges posed by climate change, Dr. Rana underlined the importance of advocating for climate justice on global platforms and called for collective efforts to ensure the success of the upcoming 'Sagarmatha Dialogue' in Nepal.

The Foreign Minister further advised mission heads to strengthen relationships with governments, agencies and private sectors in their host countries, aligning their policies to Nepal’s interests. 

She also directed mission heads to prioritise the welfare of the large Nepali diaspora abroad, ensuring the provision of essential services and addressing their needs and grievances promptly.

Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai also called for efforts to align host countries’ policies and programmes with Nepal’s interests and safeguard the rights and promote the welfare of Nepali workers abroad.[TRN]

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

