Nepal and China agree to curb criminal activities at Rasuwagadhi check point

Jan. 21, 2025, 8:54 a.m.

An understanding has been reached between the border officials of Nepal and China to stop possible criminal activities at Rasuwagadhi check point and taking legal action against the guilty.

During the border security meeting comprising Chief District Officer of Rasuwa and the Administrator of Kerung Province of China held on Sunday, both sides agreed to curb any illegal activity in Kerung check point, to ease trade and business and make the border systematic and disciplined.

Chief District Officer of Rasuwa, Arjun Poudel, said an understanding was reached to make arrangement of safety of Nepalis working in Kerung, to control smuggling of gold and animal body parts and forwarding legal process against those involved in such activities reports RSS.

