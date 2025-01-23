Japanese Ambassador Maeda emphasizes further strengthening of cordial relations between Japan and Nepal

Jan. 23, 2025, 6:18 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal MAEDA Toru presented his credentials to Ramchandra Paudel, President of Nepal, today, at the Office of the President, Shital Niwas.

After presenting his credentials, Ambassador Maeda and President Paudel discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, including Japan’s long-standing economic assistance for the prosperity of Nepal, and active people-to-people exchanges as shown by the increasing Nepali residents in Japan.

Ambassador Maeda emphasized that he would further strengthen the long and cordial relations between the two countries, referring to the upcoming 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Nepal in 2026.

