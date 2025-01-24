Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh Province

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in hilly areas of Sudur Paschim and some hilly areas of Krnali, Gandaki and Koshi Province. And mainly fair in Bagmati, Lumbini and Madhesh Provinces. There will be morning fog and mist in major citities of terai and Pokhara.

There will be fair weather in Koshi, Madhesh, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces.