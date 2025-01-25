Nepali Embassy In Bangladesh Organized Painting Competition

The Embassy organized, in collaboration with the Bangladesh-Nepal Friendship Society, a ‘Painting Competition’among school-level students at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka this morning.

The Competition was held under the theme “Nepal Through My Eyes”, with an objective of providing a platform for participating students to creatively express their unique perspectives on Nepal through their artworkswhile celebrating the bonds of friendship between Nepal and Bangladesh.

As he inaugurated the Competition, Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari appreciated the students for participation and encouraged them to bring their ideas of Nepal to life on canvas through their unique artistic expressions. Underscoring that art serves as a powerful medium to foster cross-cultural understanding and bring societies together, he urged the young artists to continue unleashing their potential. President of Bangladesh-Nepal Friendship Society Mr. Moshiur Ahmed welcomed the participants of the Competition.

Around 350 students from 91 schools in Dhaka took part in the Competition. The participants were categorized into two age categories: 6-10 years and 11-16 years.

Four winners as well as 10 best artworks from each categorywill be selected by an eminent panel of judges. A separate prize distribution ceremony will be organized later to felicitate the winners and selected participants.