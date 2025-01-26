Nepal-China Joint Monitoring Of Border Areas

Jan. 26, 2025, 9:05 a.m.

Security personnel of Nepal and China have conducted a joint monitoring of the northern border area in and around Humla. The border crossing in Hilsa of Namkha Rural Municipality-5 was monitored on Saturday.

As per the decision of the security personnel of the two countries, the border and border posts in the in Hilsa were jointly monitored, said Armed Police Force (APF) Inspector Krishna Bahadur Ojha, who heads the APF Border Security Post in Hilsa.

The joint monitoring was conducted to prevent any untoward incident at the border crossing, to understand the condition of the border posts and to increase coordination among the security personnel.

The monitoring team included Chinese security personnel from China and the Armed Police Force and District Police from Nepal.

Meanwhile, Nepali security personnel have been patrolling from Hilsa towards Nara and Limi.The Armed Police Force has been deployed in border security since its establishment in Hilsa transit point on the northern border in 2077 BS.

Deputy Superintendent of the Armed Police Force Devraj Rai said that although snowfall in northern Namkha during winter closes the movement in Yari and Hilsa the Armed Police Force has been deployed in border security all year round.

