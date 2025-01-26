Nepali Embassy Celebrated Chinese New Year In Beijing

Nepali Embassy Celebrated Chinese New Year In Beijing

Jan. 26, 2025, 9:32 a.m.

The Embassy of Nepal in Beijing hosted an event to celebrate the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival at the Embassy premisestoday, inviting the Nepali community residing in Beijing.

The event aimed at sharing festive greetings, fostering goodwill, and strengthening the connection within the diaspora.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Oli delivered welcome remarks at the eventextending best wishes to the Nepali diaspora on the occasion of the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival.

In his speech, Ambassador emphasized the significant role of the Nepali diaspora in supporting Nepal’s pursuit of overall socio-economic development. Furthermore, he also stressed the importance of maintaining strong connections and nurturing the shared bond that unites Nepali communitieswith Chinese communities.

This event was followed by a luncheon. Over 150 individuals including journalists, professionals, professors, and students studying in different discipline participated in the event.

Through such initiatives, the Embassy remains committed to celebrate festivities fostering collaboration within Nepali community and exchange ideas to enhance overall bonding and relationship.

