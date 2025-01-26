Zelenskyy claims Putin wants to 'manipulate' Trump

Jan. 26, 2025, 8:58 a.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to "manipulate" US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy spoke on Friday after Putin earlier in the day voiced his readiness to meet Trump. The US leader on Thursday expressed a desire to meet Putin as soon as possible.

The Ukrainian president said a report from the head of his country's Foreign Intelligence Service indicates Putin's readiness to continue the war.

Zelenskyy also said Putin "wants to manipulate the desire of the President of the United States of America to achieve peace." He added he is "confident that no Russian manipulations will succeed anymore."

Meanwhile, Russian independent news outlet Mediazona and the BBC reported on Friday that they have confirmed 90,019 Russian military personnel have been killed since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

They said 23 percent of them had signed a contract with the military after the start of the invasion.

Mediazona and the BBC said 17 percent had been sent to the frontlines in exchange for their release from prisons, while 12 percent had been mobilized.

They also said 80 percent had come from rural areas or cities with a population of fewer than 100,000.

Mediazona and the BBC added that the actual death toll could be much higher as the tally was based on open source information. They said the data included social media posts by bereaved relatives and reports by local media outlets.

