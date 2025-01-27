TARA (Nepal)-PHDCCI (India) Organised Leadership Development Program on “Global Transition In Leadership” At New Delhi

The Leadership Development Program on “Global Transition in Leadership”, organized by the National Training and Research Academy (National TARA), Nepal in collaboration with the “India-Nepal Centre” of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), concluded on January 24, 2025, at PHD House, New Delhi.

The program aimed to equip industry leaders with the skills and insights necessary to navigate the complexities of global leadership. A 24-members‘ delegation from Nepal attended this two-days Leadership Development Program jointly organised by National TARA (Nepal) and PHDCCI (India-Nepal Centre).

The inaugural session was marked by the signing of significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between National TARA and prestigious institutions, including PHDCCI (India-Nepal Centre), Sharda University (Agra) and Jaipuria School of Business. The historic collaboration between PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre (PHDCCI) underscores a commitment to fostering leadership development, knowledge sharing, and cross-border professional growth.

Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal to India, delivered a special address emphasizing the importance of leadership training in today's interconnected world. The two-days leadership program was addressed by Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, Chair, India-Nepal Centre, PHDCCI & India’s Former Ambassador to Nepal; Dr Jatinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General, PHDCCI; Atul K Thakur, Secretary, India-Nepal Centre, PHDCCI; AnukoolBhatnagar, Adviser, India-Nepal Centre, PHDCCI and Former MD & CEO, Nepal SBI Bank Ltd; Dr Jayanthi Ranjan, Vice Chancellor, Sharda University (Agra); Dr Rajiv R Thakur, Director General, Jaipuria School of Business; Ms PrabinaDahal, Executive Director, National TARA; Dr Seema Sharma, Professor (Economics), Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi; Ms Neha Dhingra, Director, CLASP; Dushyant Thakor, Deputy Executive Director, WAIPA.

The program had a series of expert-led sessions focused on global leadership trends, adaptability, and resilience. Participants will explore the evolving landscape of leadership in a globalized world, strategies to navigate leadership challenges, and methods to adapt leadership styles for diverse cultural settings.

The Key Modules of Leadership Development Program included: The Changing Face of Leadership in a Globalized World, Navigating Leadership Challenges in Global Transitions, Adapting Leadership Styles for a Global Context, Leading in Times of Disruption , Digital Transformation for Leaders and Strategic Thinking for Future-Ready Leadership

The program also featured institutional visits to the Embassy of Nepal in India, Department of Management Studies/Incubation Centre at IIT Delhi, and Jaipuria School of Business, designed to enhance participants' leadership skills through experiential learning and industry interactions, providing valuable insights into innovative management practices. With a strong lineup of expert speakers and an engaging agenda, the Global Transition in Leadership Program promised to be an enriching experience for all attendees.