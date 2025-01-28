International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust Marked in Kathmandu

Jan. 28, 2025, 8:09 a.m.

Holocaust marked in Kathmandu.jpg

The Embassy of Israel together with the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany marked the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust with a solemn “Memorial Event and Exhibition titled Auschwitz-A Place on Earth” on 27 January 2025 in Kathmandu.

During the memorial, six candles were lit, honoring the six million Jewishpeople, who were brutally and systematically murdered during the Holocaust.A moving testimony from a Holocaust survivor was also screened, providing a powerful first-hand account of unimaginable suffering and survival.

Underlining the lessons of history,. Dr. Surya Prasad Sharma Dhungel, Member of the National Human Rights Commission, stated, “The Holocaust was not merely a tragedy of the Jewish people or Europe- it was a failure of humanity itself. It serves as a reminder of what can happen when hatred is normalized, when prejudice goes unchecked, and when justice is denied.”

Expressing solidarity, Dean R. Thompson, Ambassador of the United States of America highlighted the shared responsibility to stand against anti-Semitism, racism, and all forms of hatred and intolerance. He conveyed greetings from the Secretary of State of Marco Rubio, who reaffirmed his unwavering support for the Holocaust survivors and their heirs. He stated, “I am confident that we will continue to be a partner in remembering and honoring the period of such devastation.”

Speaking at the event, Benjamin Siedel, Deputy Chief of Mission, on behalf of Dr. Thomas Heinrich Prinz, German Ambassador to Nepal stated, “While today is primarily a day of remembrance, it is also a call to action. The Holocaust did not begin with gas chambers; it began with words- words of hate, division, and dehumanization. The sobering reality underscores our shared responsibility as democratic citizens to stand resolutely against anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia, and all forms of discrimination.”

Hon. Dr. Surya Prasad Sharma Dhungel.jpg

Shmulik Arie Bass, Ambassador of Israel stated, “Humanity must commemorate this day in memory of the victims to educate younger generations, emphasizing that a tragedy of such magnitude is never repeated."

He further remarked, "On January 27, 2005, the United Nations General Assembly held its first special session to commemorate the Holocaust, marking the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

For the first time, a Yad Vashem Museum exhibition was displayed at the UN building in New York, and the anthem of hope, “Hatikvah,” was sung. That year marked a pivotal effort to promote Holocaust remembrance within the UN, supported by then-Secretary-General Kofi Annan and Member States. The process culminated in the adoption of General Assembly Resolution 60/7, which established a UN Holocaust remembrance department and designated January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.”

The event continued with achoir performance by students of Himali Boarding School and a musical piece performed by students of Kathmandu PragyaKunja School, both of which added to the reflective atmosphere of the gathering.

Theevent also featured theexhibition, “Auschwitz- A Place on Earth”aiming at educating aboutthe human-made brutality and delivering the message that such cruelty should never be repeated. The exhibitionwill remain open to the public at the following locations:

Following these dates, the exhibition will also be open at other sites as well.

The memorial gathering served as a reminder of the importance of remembrance, solidarity and the global commitment to “never forget, never again.”

The Holocaust started with the vision to exterminate the entire Jewish population. It was the systematic, bureaucratic, state-sponsored persecution and murder of six million Jews (1.5 million of these were children) by the Nazi regime and its collaborators between 1930s and 40s in Europe.

