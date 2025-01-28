Trump, Modi Committed to deepening Indo-Pacific Quad partnership

Trump, Modi Committed to deepening Indo-Pacific Quad partnership

Jan. 28, 2025, 7:47 a.m.

US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi have confirmed that they are committed to deepening the Quad partnership that includes Japan and Australia.

The White House said on Monday that the two leaders spoke by phone about expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation.

It said that Trump and Modi also discussed a range of regional issues, such as security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

The White House noted that the two stressed that they are committed to deepening the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership. India will host the Quad leaders later this year.

Former US President Joe Biden was mindful of China's increasingly hegemonic actions, and he placed importance on the Quad framework.

The telephone conversation with Modi apparently reflects the Trump administration's intention to continue to strengthen cooperation under the four-nation framework.

The White House said Trump also stressed that it is important for India to increase its procurement of American-made security equipment and to move "toward a fair bilateral trading relationship."

Agencies

Mexico Receiving Deportees From US
Jan 28, 2025
Energy Transition for Resilient and Low Carbon Economy Summit 2025
Jan 27, 2025
India celebrates 76th Republic Day
Jan 27, 2025
Belarus's Lukashenko set to win 7th term as president, exit poll shows
Jan 27, 2025
White House: Hezbollah, Israel ceasefire agreement to continue until Feb. 18
Jan 27, 2025

More on International

Mexico Receiving Deportees From US By Agencies 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
India celebrates 76th Republic Day By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Belarus's Lukashenko set to win 7th term as president, exit poll shows By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
White House: Hezbollah, Israel ceasefire agreement to continue until Feb. 18 By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Zelenskyy claims Putin wants to 'manipulate' Trump By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Israelis want all remaining hostages freed after latest release By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

NEPAL’S ENERGY SECTOR: Facing Crisis By A Correspondent Jan 28, 2025
FAST TRACK: Moving In The Right Direction By A Correspondent Jan 28, 2025
SOUTH KOREAN SPECIAL ENVOY VISITS NEPAL: Gesture Of Goodwill By A Correspondent Jan 28, 2025
International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust Marked in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2025
USAID Nepal halts aid for four projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Morning Fogs In Biratngagar, Bhairwa And Dhangadhi, Simara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75