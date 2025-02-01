Maurice Herzog’s Celebrated Book Annapurna : Premier 8000 Soon in Nepali

Fine Print and the French Embassy in Nepal, announced the completion of the Nepali translation of Maurice Herzog’s iconic book, Annapurna: Premier 8000. Virginie Corteval, the French Ambassador to Nepal, handed over the draft of the translation to the CEO of FinePrint, Niraj Bhari.

The seminal travelogue Annapurna, recounting the triumphant ascent of Annapurna—the first 8,000-meter peak ever climbed—has captivated readers worldwide since its initial publication in 1951. Translated into dozens of languages and selling millions of copies globally, the book has profoundly shaped the world’s perception of Nepal, placing it firmly on the map as a premier destination for mountain climbing and adventure tourism.

This book was never translated into Nepali until now. This Nepali translation marks a significant step in making this legendary narrative accessible to a broader audience within Nepal, allowing them to connect with a story that has inspired adventurers and readers around the world. The translation has been financed by the French Embassy and Alliance Française de Katmandou (AFK) had been commissioned for the translation.

Niraj Bhari, CEO of FinePrint, said, “Maurice Herzog’s Annapurna has played a monumental role in popularizing Nepal, selling millions of copies worldwide. Yet, it was never translated into Nepali. By publishing this iconic work in Nepali, we aim to honor the incredible feat of this Franco-Nepali expedition team as well as of Herzog and Louis Lachenal and ensure that this important story reaches the people whose land and spirit it celebrates.”

On this occasion, Ambassador Corteval remarked, "The French Embassy is proud to support the Nepali translation of Maurice Herzog's Annapurna: Premier 8000, a work that helped make Nepal known to the French and worldwide. It is only befitting that this tale will now be available in the Nepali language and thus allowing many Nepalis to read in their own language. We hope that this translation will create awareness among future generations in Nepal and elsewhere."

Herzog’s Annapurna is more than just an account of courage and endurance; it is a story of human resilience, teamwork, and the indomitable spirit of exploration. Beyond its gripping narrative, the book has played a pivotal role in bringing international attention to Nepal, spurring an influx of climbers and trekkers eager to experience the country’s majestic Himalayas. This surge in tourism has significantly contributed to Nepal’s economy and its global recognition as a hub for mountaineering and adventure.

Translated by Ashok Shakya and Rijendra Shrestha, teachers of French as a foreign language at the AFK, this account of the first ascent of Annapurna highlights the cultural and natural beauty of Nepal, inspiring countless individuals to explore its rich heritage and breathtaking landscapes. It has cemented Nepal’s reputation as a land of unparalleled challenges and opportunities for mountaineers and adventure seekers alike.

The Nepali translation will be launched on June 3, 2025, commemorating the exact day Maurice Herzog and Louis Lachenal reached the summit of Annapurna 75 years ago.