Medical plane crash in Philadelphia kills all 6 on board and one on ground

Officials in the northeastern state of Pennsylvania say all six people on board a small passenger jet were killed when their aircraft crashed into a neighborhood in the city of Philadelphia on Friday.

Officials say one person on the ground at the crash site was killed, and that at least 19 others were injured.

The crash occurred in the northeast section of Philadelphia, causing damage to houses, businesses and vehicles.

A statement issued by the city on Saturday said the medical transportation jet was carrying a girl who had just received medical treatment along with her mother and four crew members.

The six on board were reportedly all Mexicans and were on their way back to Mexico.

Flight data shows the aircraft crashed only a minute after taking off from a nearby airport.

Investigators from the US National Transportation Safety Board are looking into the cause.

The tragic incident occurred only two days after a fatal mid-air collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter near Washington, DC.