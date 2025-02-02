Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country

Feb. 2, 2025, 9:32 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be fair weather in the country. Including hilly regions of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumibni and Gandaki and Partly cloudy in Kathmandu Valley, hilly areas of Koshi region. There will be mist and fog in Madhesh and plains of Surdur Paschim, Lumbini, Bagmati and Koshi Provinces.

