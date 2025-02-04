NA Chair Requests Israel to take initiative for the release of Bipin Joshi From Hamas

National Assembly Chairperson Narayan Prasad Dahal has requested Israel to take initiative for the release of Nepali student Bipin Joshi, who is under the control of Hamas.

Chairperson Dahal's press coordinator Dilli Mall informed that he asked the Israeli Ambassador Shmulik Ari Bash to pay attention to Joshi's release as well as the safety and employment of Nepali workers in Israel.

Press coordinator Malla said that during the meeting held on Tuesday at Singha Darbar, they discussed various issues of diplomatic relations, mutual interests and cooperation between the two countries.

In the meeting, Ambassador Shmulik informed that Israel is continuously making efforts to free Joshi, a Nepali youth who is under the control of Hamas.

After the attack by Hamas, Nepal, Thailand and the Philippines rescued their students and now the students from Thailand and the Philippines have returned to Israel, Ambassador Bash said that such an incident will not happen again and that the Israeli government will take responsibility for their security. RSS