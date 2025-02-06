Don’t Obstruct Infrastructure Development Works: FNCCI President Dhakal

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI) has requested that infrastructure development should not be obstructed under any pretext. He also urged political parties and ordinary citizens to put development above politics and religion.

President Dhakal said that in the context of the government's desire to bring in internal and external investment for economic development and create an investment-friendly environment. Ge

He said the recent activities to stop the development of infrastructure are regrettable.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the 30th edition of CAN Infotech, which began on Thursday at Bhrikutimandap in Kathmandu, President Dhakal held the view that anti-development activities will discourage investment in Nepal.

Aiming at the recent protests and comments about the Pathibhara Kevalkar project, he said, "on the one hand, we are talking about bringing in domestic and foreign investment for development, on the other hand, we have stopped the investment in infrastructure development under various pretexts and made negative comments.

He said that this will not only worsen the investment environment, but we have also obstructed the campaign to create jobs in the country and stop the youths who went abroad for employment in Nepal.

While he is working to create employment in Nepal, he said that it is sad to see opposition in various names. Dhakal said that the Pathibhara Cable Car project, which rather than affecting any religious culture, would help in its promotion, create employment and help in the preservation of local art and culture.

"I myself once went abroad for work. I am doing something after returning to Nepal with the feeling that I should do something in Nepal. I have given employment to thousands.”

Even now, Nepali youths are forced to suffer in the Gulf and Malaysia. Employment opportunities can be created at the local level by becoming Kevalkar in Pathibhara. Opportunities can be created for a few thousand youth within the country," he said.

He mentioned that efforts are being made to drag Nepal's banks and financial institutions into unnecessary disputes regarding the same car, and held the view that such activities discourage internal and external investment.