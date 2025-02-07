Japan’s National Day Celebrated In Kathmandu

Maeda Toru, newly arrived Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, hosted a National Day Reception at his official Residence in Tahachal today to celebrate the 65th Auspicious Birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

Ambassador Maeda, in his speech, highlighted the long-term relations between Japan and Nepal, referring to the historical exchanges started in the 19th century, high-level visits including His Majesty the Emperor’s visit to Nepal in 1987 and the development cooperation between Japan and Nepal for more than half a century. He also looks forward to the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Nepal in 2026, as an excellent opportunity to further promote the friendship between the two countries.

About 350 guests, including Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Vice President, as the Chief Guest, Prakash Man Singh, DPM and Minister for Urban Development, Teju Lal Chaudhary, Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Ms. Bimala Ghimire, Vice Chairman of National Assembly,. Indira Rana, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, former prime ministers, former ministers, members of the Federal Parliament, Ambassadors, Heads of International Organizations in Nepal, government officials and many friends of Japan attended the reception.