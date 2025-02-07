Nepal And France Launch HydroNepal Project to Support Hydropower

The French Embassy, the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), and Blue Water Intelligence (BWI) have signed MoU for the launch of the HydroNepal Project.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in digitizing Nepal’s river basins to optimize its vast hydropower resources and support preparedness for hydrological risks.

The HydroNepal project will support Nepal’s long-term vision for low carbon energy development by digitizing basin data and providing advanced hydrological insights, including river discharge forecasts, flow duration curves, and flow frequency analysis—even for ungauged rivers. By leveraging state-of-the-art AI-powered hydrological modelling and data-driven solutions, HydroNepal will improve Nepal’s hydrological data acquisition for hydropower projects.

By collaboration between NEA, BWI and academic institutions such as Tribhuvan University’s Central Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (CDHM), the project aims to enhance the understanding of hydrological processes in the Himalayan region under a changing climate and their impact on hydropower generation.

The signing of the MoU took place at the NEA Head office, Darbar Marg, between Kul Man Ghising, Managing Director, NEA and Jeremy Fain, CEO, BWI, in presence of Frend Ambassasdor to Nepal Virginie Corteval.

On this occasion, Madame Ambassador remarked: "The HydroNepal project is a testament to the strong commitment between Nepal and France in advancing sustainable energy. France is pleased to contribute to Nepal’s efforts to optimize its hydropower potential and enhance climate resilience" to which Mr. Kul Man Ghising added: “Let us work together to making this project a success and turning this historic moment of cooperation into a foundation for many more fruitful ventures between Nepal and France.”

About Blue Water Intelligence (BWI)

Blue Water Intelligence is a French private basin digitization company dedicated to providing AI-powered hydrological forecasts to governments and companies. BWI operates in South Asia, Africa, Central America, and Europe.