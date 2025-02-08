Ambassador Oli Paid A Courtesy Call On The Prime Minister of Cambodia

Ambassador Dhan Bahadur Oli, Ambassador (non-resident) Nepal to the Kingdom of Cambodia paid a courtesy call on Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh yesterday.

While congratulating the Ambassador, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia expressed satisfaction on subsisting excellent bilateral relations between two countries and wishes for further strengthening the relations through activating bilateral mechanisms in pertinent areas like trade, investment and tourism. Further, Prime Minister assured his supports to Ambassador Oli in his all endeavors in taking the bilateral relations to a new height during his tenure as Ambassador.

Preceding to that Ambassador Oli had courtesy meeting with Chay Borin, Minister of Cults and Religion, UN Kheang, Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Chhay Makara, Director General of the Department of Asia-Pacific and Tho Samnang, Director General of Department of Legal, Consular, and Border Affairs, and discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and mutual benefits.