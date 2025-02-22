Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) 2024-25: Driving Positive Change in Nepal

The Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) has achieved transformative results in Nepal during 2024-25, advancing gender equality, economic empowerment, and human dignity through seven impactful community projects. With a CAD 246,000 investment, CFLI has empowered marginalized communities, supported inclusive growth, and strengthened Canada-Nepal bilateral ties.

On February 17, the Embassy of Canada to Nepal hosted a special reception to acknowledge the impactful achievements of the CFLI program and share its vision for the upcoming year.

First Secretary Ian Trites emphasized CFLI's pivotal role in strengthening the Canada-Nepal partnership. As Nepal and Canada celebrate the milestone of 60 years of diplomatic relations in 2025, Trites underscored the enduring friendship between the two countries, stating: "Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting Nepal in its efforts to promote gender equality, sustainable development, and equitable economic growth. As we commemorate six decades of strong diplomatic ties, we also celebrate the values we share—values rooted in sustainability, inclusive prosperity, and mutual respect."

In keeping with CFLI’s dedication to fostering local initiatives, CFLI Manager Jasvinder Kaur provided an overview of the program’s procedures and shared important details regarding the next call for proposals, which is set to launch in March. This upcoming phase of the program will continue CFLI's work in empowering communities and fostering grassroots change across Nepal.

Highlight from the projects:

Fair Trade Group Nepal trained approximately 145 coffee farmers and 100 women artisans in sustainable crafts, providing livelihood training and entrepreneurial support to boost economic opportunities.

The Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre for Disabled Children (HRDC) delivered health camps, surgeries, and assistive devices to 250 children with disabilities while educating 300 community members on disability management.

Maiti Nepal’s work in Dhanusha led to a 10% reduction in child marriages, life skills training for 40 women, and protection for 30 women and children from facing gender-based violence.

Media Advocacy Group trained 81 women journalists in political reporting, resulting in 32 published stories, enhancing the visibility of women in Nepali media.

Prayatna Nepal bridged the digital divide for visually impaired women, training 20 women in assistive technology and developing an accessibility checklist adopted by 150 stakeholders.

Rainbow Disability Nepal (RDN) empowered 100 LGBTQ+ persons with disabilities through rights advocacy and community-building initiatives in Kathmandu, fostering inclusion and participation.

SAATH supported the economic independence of marginalized women by training 15 artisans in Mithila art, enabling them to sell their work at the SAATH Danfe store.

The Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) is a program designed to support small-scale, high-impact projects in developing countries, which align with Global Affairs Canada’s thematic priority areas for engagement. The program is directed at projects conceived and designed predominantly by local partners. Projects are selected and approved by the relevant Canadian embassy or high commission. The CFLI also serves to support positive bilateral relations between Canada and recipient countries and their civil societies, by deepening contacts and supporting local endeavours.