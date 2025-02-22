The Winners Of Nepal-Pakistan Friendship T20 Cricket Received Trophy, Medal and Certificate

T20 Cricket Tournament-2025” was held today, on 16 February 2025. The event commenced on 8 February 2025 and twelve teams of various clubs participated in the tournament.

Dhruba Acharya, Vice President of National Sports Council of Nepal graced the ceremony as Chief Guest and awarded the trophy to the winning team Himalayan Cricket Academy. Whereas Angles Sports Academy won the runners-up trophy.

Special guests included Noha Hamdy Ahmed Elgebaly, Ambassador of Egypt to Nepal, Chen Song, Ambassador of China to Nepal, Dr.Pema Gyamtsho, Director General, ICIMOD,.Humayun Kabir, Charge d’Affaires, Bangladesh Embassy, Yu Pengcheng, Director Political & Media, China Embassy, Surendra Raj Regmi, CEO Global IME Bank, Manju Ratna Sakya, President Nepal-Pakistan Friendship and Cultural Association (NPFCA), Rabi Raj Shahi, Chairperson, K2 Everest Society.

The event was also attended by media fraternity and friends of Pakistan, representatives of civil society, Pakistani community and diplomats and officials of Pakistan Embassy and their families.

The Special Guests presented the prizes to prominent players and officials of the T20 Cricket Tournament.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest Dhruba Acharyalauded the Pakistan Embassy’s initiative for successfully organizing the event. He added that the event is now on the sporting calendar of Kathmandu and manifestation of close relations between Nepal and Pakistan. He congratulated the winning team and lauded the organizers on successfully materializing the event. He added that the tournament contributed in providing opportunities to emerging cricket players of Nepal.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal H Hashmi, in his closing remarks, committed to continue to bring the youths of two countries together by organizing such events infuture as well. The Ambassador congratulated all the teams especially the winning team Himalayan Cricket Academy.

He thanked the Chief Guest, special guests and the participants for their interest and presence in the event. He also extended his gratitude to Himalayan Bank Limited and IME Global Banks on supporting the event. He appreciated the organizing team for making the event a success and also greeted the families of the Embassy officials.