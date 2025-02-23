FNCCI President Dhakal urges British investors to invest in Nepal

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber, Commerce, and Industries (FNCCI), emphasized that Nepal has recently become more conducive to investment and encouraged British investors to consider opportunities in the country. Speaking at

the "Unpacking Nepal: Market Opportunities for UK Business" session organized by the UK-Nepal Business Forum in Kathmandu, Chairman Dhakal highlighted over 30 legal reforms initiated by the government, in collaboration with the federation, to enhance the investment climate and support the industry.

He underscored the significance of the bilateral investment agreement in fostering trust, ensuring investment protection, and promoting trade relations between Nepal and the UK. Dhakal also pointed out the vast potential in Nepal and urged British entrepreneurs to explore investment prospects in sectors such as energy, renewable energy, tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, and information technology. He expressed readiness to welcome British investors with ongoing economic reforms and strong international partnerships in place.

British expertise, technology, and investment will help shape the future of Nepal and provide long-term benefits to businessmen, he said. Chairman Dhakal informed that a company with a capital of 10 billion rupees has been established on the initiative of the federation and facilitated by local investors. He also mentioned that the federation is always ready to facilitate businessmen interested in investing in Nepal.