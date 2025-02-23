Huge demonstration of locals in Taplejung demanding to build cable cars

Residents of Taplejung protested against Rajendra Mahato by showing him a black flag as he returned from participating in a march organized by the 'No Cable Car Group'. The locals accused Mahato of disturbing the peace and security of the district and dividing the society.

They claimed that instead of supporting development, Mahato's actions were causing division among the residents of Taplejung. Local Sundar Limbu emphasized the importance of unity and development within the district, urging everyone to work together for progress rather than creating divisions.

A large public demonstration was held at the district headquarters Fungling market because some people outside the district are trying to obstruct the construction of a cable car for easy access to the famous religious place of Pathibhara temple in the remote Himalayan district of Taplejung.

The locals are in favor of the cable car, and the angry locals have asked the Pathibhara Devi Cable Car Company to build the cable car as soon as possible, stating that outsiders and unrelated people are trying to hinder the development of Taplejung.

They staged a huge demonstration at the headquarters, Fungling, with various placards and banners urging the government to create an investment-friendly environment. They have also asked people who have migrated outside the district to stop the development and prosperity of Taplejung.

Representatives of political parties in the district, people's representatives, civil society, and various organizations were present at the massive demonstration organized by the Taplejung Bikash Premi Yuva Samaj.

Some people are opposing the construction of a cable car in Pathibhara, saying that the historicity and identity of the temple will be lost. Pathibhara Devi Darshan Cable Car Pvt. Ltd

.This project obtained permission for the construction of the cable car in 2075, according to the decision of the Council of Ministers of the Government of Nepal. About two years ago, with the entry of IME Group into the Pathibhara cable car project, the construction of this project has started to accelerate.

After obtaining all the necessary government and legal approvals from the Government of Nepal, the project has been included in the national priority plan and has been moved forward.

IME Group acquired a significant share of this cable car project in 2079 with the aim of creating tourist destinations with cable cars in all seven provinces of the country.

The company has already completed the process of obtaining the right of occupancy for the land required for the cable car and has handed over the land to the Government of Nepal.

The tree cutting in the alignment area of the cable car and the approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) have also been completed. The physical construction work started this month after the formal foundation stone laying ceremony for the cable car construction project.