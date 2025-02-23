Japan's Emperor Naruhito turns 65

Japan's Emperor Naruhito turned 65 on Sunday. Ahead of his birthday, he spoke to reporters at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo.

As 2025 marks 80 years since the end of World War Two, the Emperor said memories of the war might be about to fade.

But he stressed the importance of remembering the accounts of harrowing experiences and history of those who went through the war, and passing them on to those who did not.

The Emperor noted that he and Empress Masako do not have firsthand experience of the war as they were born after it ended.

But he added that whenever the occasion arises they have listened as Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko shared their accounts of the war experience, and their profound wishes for peace.

The Emperor pledged to fully inherit the wishes of his father, the Emperor Emeritus. He said he will also work harder to fulfill his duties as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people, while thinking of them and standing by them at all times.

The Emperor said he hopes that 2025 will be a year for people to deeply contemplate the hardships endured by those who built the foundation of Japan's development. He said he hopes the year will also be a time for people to take the preciousness of peace to heart, and to renew their wishes for peace.

The Emperor went on to answer a question about Prince Hisahito.

The Prince is the only son of Crown Prince and Princess Akishino, and is second in line to the throne. He turned 18 in September, and in April will enroll at the University of Tsukuba, outside Tokyo.

The Emperor said he hopes the Prince will lead a fruitful university life in quest of what he yearns to pursue, while meeting various people, and looking hard at his own future.

Later on Sunday, Emperor Naruhito will greet the public to receive birthday wishes at the Imperial Palace.