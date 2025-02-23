MD Ghising: Victim of Minister Khadka's Personal Vendetta

Over the past eight years, Kul Man Ghising has made significant strides in transforming Nepal's energy sector during his tenure as Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority.

He has enhanced NEA's institutional capacity, eliminated load shedding, and turned Nepal into a net electricity exporter, resulting in NEA receiving a 'Double A Plus' rating.

MD Ghising has been dedicatedly working to enhance the electricity situation in the country, standing firm in the face of pressure from Deepak Khadka, the Minister of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation, to make unlawful decisions. Consequently, MD Ghising has faced consequences for his actions.

Amidst various news reports circulating in the media and online platforms, it is widely known that Minister of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation Deepak Khadka harbors a personal vendetta against MD Ghising due to the latter's refusal to comply with the minister's personal desires.

MD Ghising has dedicated over 60% of his time to conducting on-site visits and inspection tours, which has expedited the progress of numerous projects and bolstered NEA's reputation with international donors.

Thanks to his efforts, Nepal's energy sector, which suffered significant damage from last September's flood, has been revitalized with the successful restoration of the 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower project. Several transmission line projects, including the 400 kV Inaruwa-Hetauda Transmission Line project, are nearing completion under his leadership.

MD Ghising has been proactive in recovering dues from industrialists using dedicated feeder lines, despite facing obstacles from the minister. His efforts have earned him the support of the people, but he has been unable to convince Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Minister of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation Deepak Khadka.

Since the new government was formed under Oli's leadership six months ago, their main goal has been to replace MD Ghising with someone of their choosing. Minister Khadka, who has interests in hydropower projects, is pushing for Ghising's removal because he believes Ghising is not working in his favor.

The US Government's notification to suspend support to Nepal through the Millennium Challenge Compact (MCC) for three months has added to the uncertainty in Nepal's energy sector. The postponement of the MCC project has raised concerns about future investments in the country.

By maintaining MD Ghising in his current position, the government of Nepal stands to benefit from continued support from development partners, including neighboring India, and the completion of various projects. However, the importance of individual efforts and achievements is overshadowed when personal interests take precedence.

"The Nepal government has the authority to make decisions on any matter, and we are indifferent to it. We have already expressed our shared concerns regarding the potential consequences of removing MD Ghising at this critical juncture. Significant investments have been made and future commitments have been based on the performance of NEA. Any disruption in project progress is undesirable," stated a source from a bilateral donor in Nepal.

Rumors have been circulating since Sunday (February 23) about the possible removal of Kulman Ghising, the Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, despite his ongoing official duties. Energy Minister Deepak Khadka has been pushing for his removal since the formation of the government under UML President KP Sharma Oli with the support of the Congress last June. Despite multiple proposals submitted by the Ministry to the Council of Ministers for his dismissal, a decision has yet to be reached.

During the Council of Ministers meeting on Tuesday (18), a proposal to remove Kulman was presented but was halted due to opposition from Congress ministers. Minister Khadka raised concerns about Kulman's removal, which was supported by Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak from the Congress party.

Minister Khadka had previously criticized MD Ghising in a parliamentary meeting, stating that the government needed to be more cautious. Despite MD Ghising’s efforts completing the rehabilitation and reconstruction work of the flood-damaged projects, including the 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi, minister Khadka frustration with MD Ghising persists. Rather than recognizing his contributions, Minister Khadka publicly criticized MD Ghising in parliament for not following his directives.

As a senior government official, MD Ghising is limited in his ability to act when faced with Minister Khadka's influential position. The potential dismissal of MD Ghising may not have a personal impact on him, but it could affect the government's popularity and Nepal's current progress in the power sector, potentially leading it back down a dark path.